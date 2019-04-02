Salmonella again found in imported Polish meat, this time in chicken

The Czech Veterinary Administration (SVS) has discovered salmonella bacteria in a half-ton shipment of chicken imported from Poland, destined for catering facilities.

The infected meat came from the Polish company Dromico and in the Czech Republic it was distributed by Astra meat from Nový Bydžov in the Hradec Králové region, the news agency ČTK reports.

Last week, the Czech Republic ended blanket checks on beef imported from Poland.

The Czech Ministry of Agriculture said Poland had provided guarantees that it had done all it could to prevent meat from cattle unfit for human consumption from reaching the market.