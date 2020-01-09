Sales oh hybrid cars up by 73 percent in 2018

Sales of hybrid cars in the Czech Republic increased by 73 percent last year to over 8,300 vehicles, while the country’s automobile market dropped by four percent. Sales of electric cars increased by three percent to 636 vehicles.

The share of hybrid vehicles combining a petrol or diesel engine with a battery and electric motor on overall car sales currently amounts to over 3.3 percent, according to data released by the Car Importers Association on Thursday.

The highest number of hybrids, over 4,000, was sold by Toyota, followed by Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Czech car-maker Škoda sold 85 of its Superb iV plug-in hybrids last year.