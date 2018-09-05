Sales of passenger cars up by four percent

Sales of new passenger cars in the Czech Republic in the first eight months of 2018 increased by four percent compared to the same period last year, to 193,252 vehicles, according to figures released by the Association of Automobile Importers on Wednesday.

According to the association, the growth has been a direct result of a change in the exhaust emissions limits, which came into effect in September last year.

The biggest seller in the period between January and August was Škoda with over 59,300 cars, followed by Volkswagen and Hyundai. The Škoda Octavia remains to be the best-selling model, followed its Fabia and Rapid models.