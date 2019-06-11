Sales of 100 top Czech companies exceed three trillion crowns

Turnover of the Czech Republic’s 100 largest companies last year for the first time exceeded three trillion crowns (around 118 billion euros), according to the Association Top 100. Meanwhile, their profits grew by 12.3 percent year-on-year to over 209 billion crowns.

Car maker Škoda Auto again won the annual contest for the best-rated 100 companies in the Czech Republic, which made both the highest sales and profits, followed by Daniel Křetínský’s energy holding EPH and the energy giant ČEZ.