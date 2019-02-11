Sale prices of older Czech flats rose by one-third in 2018, to 80k per sqm in Prague

The sale prices of older Czech apartments grew by 32 percent on average in 2018, to just under 53,000 crowns per square metre, data from the real estate server Bezrealitky.cz show.

In Prague, the average price per sqm for an old flat stood at over 80,000 crowns. According to earlier figures released by a group of prominent developers, for new apartments, the average price per sqm was just under 102,000 crowns.

Bezrealitky.cz, which lists sales by owners not using an estate agent, says 8,000 residential homes were sold via the server last year. In total, the sale price exceeded 27 billion crowns, or 60 percent higher than in 2017.