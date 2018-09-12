Sale of fair trade products on the rise

The sale of fair trade products has seen a steep rise in the Czech Republic, the ctk news agency reports. The sale of cocoa saw a rise of 132 percent year-on-year, the sale of cotton was up by 68 percent, and coffee sales rose by 16 percent.
According to the head of Fair Trade Czech Republic and Slovakia, the former sister states are way ahead of other post-communist countries in developing a market for fair trade products, and establishing shops and coffee houses which specialize in them.
