Sáblíková wins silver at World All-round Speed Skating Championships

Czech speed skater Martina Sablíková has won the silver medal at the World All-round Speed Skating Championships in Italy’s Collalbo on Saturday. The long-distance specialist won the women’s final 5,000-meter race on Saturday and finished second in the overall competition.

Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands took home the winning title, while Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida finished third. It is the eleventh medal in the ladies’ tournament for the 31-year-old Czech, who has won the championship five times over the course of her career.