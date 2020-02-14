Sáblíková wins 3,000 meters race at World Championship

Three times Olympics winner Martina Sáblíková triumphed at the women's 3,000 meters race at the World Speed Skating Championship in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

It is the sixth world title for Sáblíková in the 3,000 event and the 21st medal from world championship.

The 32-year-old Czech finished with a time of 3 minutes 54.25 seconds, coming ahead of Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands and Russia’s Natalia Voronina.