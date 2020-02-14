Sáblíková wins 3,000 meters race at World Championship

Three times Olympics winner Martina Sáblíková triumphed at the women's 3,000 meters race at the World Speed Skating Championship in Salt Lake City on Thursday.
It is the sixth world title for Sáblíková in the 3,000 event and the 21st medal from world championship.
The 32-year-old Czech finished with a time of 3 minutes 54.25 seconds, coming ahead of Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands and Russia’s Natalia Voronina.
Prague WHO chief: The worst aspect of the coronavirus? The panic surrounding it
Czech Republic bracing for wind storm Sabine
Ron Perlman: Cinema is a much bigger art-form than superhero movies represent
Wind storm Sabine hits Czech Republic
Climate experts: white winters in Czechia to become increasingly rare