Sáblíková wins 3,000 meters race at Calgary World Cup

Daniela Lazarová
08-02-2020
Czech speed skater Martina Sáblíková won the 3,000 meters race at the Calgary World Cup on Friday, strengthening her lead in the overall standings. The three-time Olympic champion covered the track in 3: 54,936, which is her personal best this season.

She beat Antoinette de Jong from the Netherlands by 1.24 seconds. Russia’s Natalja Voronin placed third.

 
 
 
 
 
