Sáblíková wins 3,000 meters race at Calgary World Cup

Czech speed skater Martina Sáblíková won the 3,000 meters race at the Calgary World Cup on Friday, strengthening her lead in the overall standings. The three-time Olympic champion covered the track in 3: 54,936, which is her personal best this season.
She beat Antoinette de Jong from the Netherlands by 1.24 seconds. Russia’s Natalja Voronin placed third.
Three people in Czechia under observation for coronavirus
Czech company develops “revolutionary” facemask that could help limit spread of coronavirus
Prague WHO chief: The worst aspect of the coronavirus? The panic surrounding it
Czechs stocking up on facemasks and basic pharmaceuticals, but no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic yet
The Czech Books You Must Read