Sáblíková wins 3,000 event at World Speed-Skating Championhsip

Three times Olympics winner Martina Sáblíková triumphed at the women's 3,000 meters race at the World Speed Skating Championship in Inzell, Germany. It is the fifth world title for Sáblíková in the 3,000 event. The 31-year-old Czech finished with a time of 3 minutes 58.91 seconds, coming ahead of Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands and Russia’s Natalia Voronina.
The Czechoslovak-Polish War of January 1919 – a brief clash with lasting consequences
Could AT&T be Czech Republic’s next major telecom operator?
Zdeněk Toman: Intelligence chief and black market kingpin instrumental in saving thousands of Jewish refugees
Could the Czech Republic soon profit from a “state-wide metro system”?
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ raises profile of Czech AIDS project co-founded by Freddie Mercury's friend