Sáblíková wins 3,000 event at World Speed-Skating Championhsip

Ruth Fraňková
08-02-2019
Three times Olympics winner Martina Sáblíková triumphed at the women's 3,000 meters race at the World Speed Skating Championship in Inzell, Germany. It is the fifth world title for Sáblíková in the 3,000 event. The 31-year-old Czech finished with a time of 3 minutes 58.91 seconds, coming ahead of Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands and Russia’s Natalia Voronina.

 
 
 
 
