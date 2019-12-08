Broadcast Archive

Sáblíková wins 1500 meter race in Nur Sultan

Ruth Fraňková
08-12-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech speed skater Martina Sáblíková on Sunday won the women’s 1500m race at the speed skating World Cup in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The three-time Olympic winner, who finished second in the 5000m event on Friday, covered the track in a time of 1:57,507, ahead of Isabelle Weidemann of Canada.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 