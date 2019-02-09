Sáblíková takes 19th world championships gold

The Czech Republic’s Martina Sáblíková has won the 5000 metres at the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships at Inzell in Germany. With her earlier victory in the 3000 metres, it means it is the fifth time that she has won the two longest races at one world championships.
Sáblíková, who is 31, now has 19 world titles, equaling the record of German Gunda Nieman-Sitrnemann. She is also a three-time Olympic gold medalist.
