Broadcast Archive

Sáblíková breaks own 5000m world record but still comes second

Ian Willoughby
16-02-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech speed skater Martina Sáblíková broke her own world record in the 5,000m at the sport’s world championships in Salt Lake City on Saturday with a new best of 6:41.18. However, the 32-year-old still finished second in the event and immediately lost the record after Natalya Voronina of Russia became the first women to break the 6:40 barrier.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 