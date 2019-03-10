Sáblíková breaks own 3,000m record in Salt Lake City win

Olympic champion speed skater Martina Sáblíková broke her own world record in the 3,000m race on Saturday at the ISU World Cup Finals in Salt Lake City, USA.
She clocked in at 3:52.027, eclipsing her prior mark of 3:53.31 from last week in Calgary.
This is the third world record in 10 days for the 31-year-old athlete, the Czech Republic’s first to win two gold medals at a single Olympic Winter Games back in 2010.
