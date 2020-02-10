Sabine inflicts considerable damage to country’s forests

According to preliminary estimates the wind storm Sabine damaged around one million cubic metres of forests in state ownership. Lesy ČR, a state- owned company which manages close to half of the country’s forests said that the worst damage was evident in areas where extensive logging had taken place due to bark-beetle infestation.

An accurate damage estimate will only be possible when the wind subsides. Lesy ČR has warned people about the danger of venturing into the country’s forests at the present time.