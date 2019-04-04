Ryanair introduces 16 new lines from Prague in summer

The budget airline Ryanair has launched operation on 16 new lines from Prague in its summer flight schedule. The latest announced lines include for instance Zadar, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Marrakesh.

According to Ryanair representative Denise Barabas, the new lines should improve Prague’s accessibility and support the increase of tourism in the Czech Republic.

The Irish low-cost is the third largest air carrier in the Czech Republic after Czech Airlines and Smart Wings. It currently operates 31 routes from Prague airport.