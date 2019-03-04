Russian Embassy reported to be leasing flats intended for its diplomats

The Russian Embassy in Prague has been profiting from the lease of hundreds of flats in Prague 6 which were intended for Russian diplomats, Czech Radio reported on Monday citing the news site Denik N.

The flats belong to the Czech state and were allotted to the Russian Embassy for its diplomats for an unspecified period of time before the fall of communism in 1989.

According to Denik N the flats are being leased to people without a contract and they are paying rent in cash directly to the Russian Embassy.

This activity is reportedly documented by a number of ads offering the flats for rent.

According to former Czech foreign minister Cyril Svoboda, it is in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.