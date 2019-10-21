Russian Embassy denies existence of intelligence operation referred to by BIS

The Russian Embassy in Prague has denied that the information provided earlier on Monday by Czech civilian counterintelligence (BIS) Director Michal Koudelka, who said that Czech security organs had uncovered and broken up an FSB intelligence operation in the country, is in any part true.

The intelligence chief described the embassy as one of the sources of funding for a Russian operation in the country, which used a web of servers to attack targets in the Czech Republic and its allies.