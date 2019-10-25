Russian Embassy condemns vandalizing of statues commemorating Red Army

The Russian Embassy has slammed the vandalizing of statues commemorating the Red Army, which liberated the country from Nazi oppression in 1945.

A statue to the Red Army in Brno was splattered with red paint on Thursday, less than a day after vandals covered another Red Army statue with paint in the town of Ostrava.

A similar attack took place against Soviet Marshall Ivan Konev’s statue in Prague 6 in August, on the anniversary of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.

The Russian Embassy said on its Facebook page that these barbaric acts were an attempt to damage Czech-Russian relations.

The vandalism was also condemned by Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček who tweeted that taking out one’s anger and frustration on historic symbols was pathetic and could only damage the country’s reputation.