Russian Embassy changes official address after renaming of location after Boris Nemstov

The Russian Embassy in Prague has changed its official address, after the Prague authorities renamed the square in front of it after Boris Nemtsov, the news site Aktuálně.cz reported. The embassy is now officially located at the nearby Korunovační St., where it has up to now had a consular department.

Prior to this formal move the Russian Embassy’s website still gave its address as Pod Kaštany, despite the fact the place had been renamed náměstí Borise Němcova in late February.

The renaming ceremony took place on the fifth anniversary of the murder of Russian opposition leader Nemtstov in Moscow.

Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib said he found the Russians' move strange as even President Vladimir Putin had condemned the killing of Nemtsov.