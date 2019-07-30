Russian denied compensation after being cleared of arson attack

The Prague 2 District Court has rejected a compensation claim made by Russian anarchist Igor Shevcov, who was cleared of an arson attack on the home of then foreign minister Martin Stropnický, Aktuálně.cz reported. Mr. Shevcov faced additional charges of involvement in the spray painting a prison wall but was also found innocent on that count.

He was seeking 1.4 million in compensation but the claim was rejected on statute of limitation grounds.

Mr. Shevcov was held in custody for three months after his arrest in 2015. Following his release the Ministry of Justice awarded him CZK 360,000 over the unlawful handling of his case.