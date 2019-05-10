Russian crude oil deliveries to be renewed between May 20 to 22

Crude oil deliveries from the Družba pipeline are expected to be renewed between May 20 and 22, Pavel Švagr, head of the Administration of State Material Reserves, told the Czech Television on Thursday.

Imports of Russian crude oil to the Czech Republic and several other EU member states were suspended on April 25 due to a contamination of the oil with high levels of organic chloride.

The oil-refinery in Litvínov, which is currently processing oil from the country’s reserves, will most likely ask the government for another loan.