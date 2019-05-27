Russian crude oil deliveries renewed

Russian crude oil deliveries to the Czech Republic, via the Druzba pipeline, were renewed at mid-day on Monday, according to the pipeline’s state management. The month-long fall out, which affected a number of countries, was caused due to contamination of the oil with high levels of organic chloride.

The oil refinery in Litvinov which processes Russian crude oil was forced to request two loans from the Administration of State Material Reserves. The price of petrol on the market was not affected.