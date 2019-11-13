Russian authorities effectively ban Czech NGO People in Need

The Russian authorities have placed the Czech NGO People in Need on a list of undesirable organisations, the TASS news agency reported. The move by the Ministry of Justice in Moscow amounts to a ban on the humanitarian organisation operating in the country as continuing to do so can result in high sanctions and jail sentences. People in Need said it was not surprised by the announcement, adding that it had no plans to cease working in Russia.

The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, said the reasons the NGO were placed on the list were absurd and that he would seek an explanation from the Russian ambassador to Prague.

Since Russia brought in legislation against undesirable organisations in 2015 a number of international groups have been effectively barred from the country.