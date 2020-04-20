Russia hits back at accusations it was behind cyber attacks on Czech hospitals

Russia has denied responsibility for a series of cyber attacks on medical facilities in the Czech Republic. After reports in the Czech media linking the attacks to Russia, the country’s embassy in Prague said in a statement that it was a fabrication and open provocation. It also accused the Czech secret services of feeding information blaming Moscow to domestic media outlets.

On Friday the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said his country was concerned about cyber attacks against Czech hospitals that had taken place in the preceding days, which he said could cause deadly results during the coronavirus crisis.