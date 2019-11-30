Russia blames Czech side for travel dispute citing administrative problems

The Russian Foreign Ministry says administrative mistakes were the reason why a Czech delegation led by Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman was denied permission to fly from Moscow to Kazan this week.

The Czech delegation, which was to meet with Tatarstan officials and business leaders, cancelled the visit after waiting ten hours at Moscow airport and flew back to Prague.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Czech delegation had failed to comply with the customs regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union, adding that this was not the first time such problems had arisen.

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has accepted the explanation saying he would initiate talks with the Russian side to make sure such problems do not reoccur.

He added however that, with a bit of goodwill on the Russian side, the administrative hurdle could have been overcome.