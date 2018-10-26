Ruling coalition pushes through change to civil service law

The ruling coalition of ANO and the Social Democrats together with the Communist Party have pushed through an amendment to the civil service law in the lower house that will make it possible for government ministers to recall state secretaries.

The opposition parties say this would mean a step back, leading to a politicized state administration.

The civil service law approved in 2014 was meant to stabilize public administration, open it up to experts and prevent purges at ministries after each general election.

The proposed change still needs to win approval in the Senate but efforts to block it can be overturned by the lower house.