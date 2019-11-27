Ruling coalition leaders agree to raise minimum wage up to CZK 14,600

The leaders of parties in the coalition government have agreed to raise the Czech minimum wage by CZK 1,250 to a total of CZK 14,600 starting from January, Czech Television reported on Wednesday. The deal is yet to be approved by the government.

Unions have been pushing for the raise to be as high as CZK 1,640, while employers say they are willing to agree to a maximum increase of CZK 700.

The last minimum wage increase occurred in January this year. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says that financial resources are high enough for the coalition to go ahead with the raise.