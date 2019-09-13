Ruling coalition agrees on salary hike for public sector employees

The ruling coalition has reached agreement on a hike in salaries for public sector employees in 2020.
All public sector employees will receive an additional 1,500 crowns a month in tariffs; the lowest tariff table, which applies to the lowest-paid professions, such as social services employees, will be abolished.
Negotiations are still underway on a 10 percent hike for teachers.
The head of the Czech-Moravian Confederation of Trade Unions Josef Středula welcomed Friday's agreement calling it a good compromise.
“Those who are the worst off will get the biggest hike, and it’s a substantial increase. I think this is a fair deal, ” Středula said.
Czech Ambassador to Ethiopia Pavel Mikeš: ‘If you wait long enough, an egg will walk on two legs’
The Czechoslovak occultist plot to kill Hitler by magic
Why are Czech students less happy to be back in school than their global peers?
Czech companies struggling with labour shortage
Czechs renting homes spend more than homeowners