Ruling coalition agrees on salary hike for public sector employees

The ruling coalition has reached agreement on a hike in salaries for public sector employees in 2020.

All public sector employees will receive an additional 1,500 crowns a month in tariffs; the lowest tariff table, which applies to the lowest-paid professions, such as social services employees, will be abolished.

Negotiations are still underway on a 10 percent hike for teachers.

The head of the Czech-Moravian Confederation of Trade Unions Josef Středula welcomed Friday's agreement calling it a good compromise.

“Those who are the worst off will get the biggest hike, and it’s a substantial increase. I think this is a fair deal, ” Středula said.