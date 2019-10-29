Ruling ANO party would win landslide victory in general elections

The ruling ANO party of Prime Minister Andrej Babis would win general elections by a large margin, according to an October poll conducted by the Median agency.
The Pirate Party would come second with 12.5 percent of the vote and the Civic Democrats would place third with 11.5 percent.
The Freedom and Direct Democracy Party would gain 8 percent, while the Social Democrats and Communist Party would get 7.5 and 7 percent respectively.
The only other party which stands a chance of crossing the 5 percent threshold needed to win seats in the lower house is TOP 09 with 6 percent support.
