Ruling ANO party would win general elections by large margin

The ruling ANO party of Prime Minister Andrej Babišs would currently win general elections, with 34 percent of the vote, followed by the centre right Pirate Party with 16 percent and the Civic Democrats with 11.5 percent of the vote.

Five other parties would cross the 5 percent threshold needed to get seats in the lower house; TOP 09 would get 6.5 percent, and the Social Democrats, a junior party in the ruling coalition, the Communist Party, the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party and the Party of Mayors and Independents would each get 5.5 percent of the vote.