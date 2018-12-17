Rosický appointed Sparta’s sporting director

Ruth Fraňková
17-12-2018
The former Czech football captain, Tomáš Rosický, has been appointed sporting director for Sparta Prague football club. He will replace in the post Zdeněk Ščasný, who will continue to serve as the club’s coach. Rosický, who began his career at Sparta, will be responsible for the team’s long-term sporting strategy and will oversee the club’s transfers.

 
 
 
 
 
