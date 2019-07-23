Romanian entrepreneurs up but Russians head list of foreign owners of Czech-based firms

Ian Willoughby
23-07-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The number of Romanian entrepreneurs in the Czech Republic has risen markedly in recent years, according to an analysis by consultants Bisnode. At present Romanian citizens control 1,584 companies in the Czech Republic, which is over 200 percent more than in 2014.

Romanians rank 15th when it comes to the foreign ownership of Czech-based companies. Russians head the list, followed by Slovaks, Ukrainians and Germans.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 