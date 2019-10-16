Romani Museum invites designs for Lety concentration camp memorial

The Museum of Romani Culture has announced an international competition to design a memorial to Roma victims of the Holocaust at the site of the Lety concentration camp, where more than 300 Roma men, women and children died during WWI.

After years of negotiations, the Czech government agreed in 2017 to remove a pig farm built at the site in the 1970s and turn the site into a memorial, which should open by 2023.

Museum director Dr. Jana Horváthová said the winner of the competition should be announced in May 2020. The process of demolishing the now-defunct pig farm will depend on the winning design.

During the first phase of construction, the plan is to develop the area surrounding the current smaller memorial at Lety and create a visitors centre with a small exhibit.

According to Dr. Horváthová, the main exhibits will be located in Prague at a new Centre for Roma and Sinti peoples, which will be part of the Museum.