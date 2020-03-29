Rohlík launches online ‘safe commerce’ platform for businesses without one

Leading Czech online food retailer Rohlík is launching an internet platform for small businesses that don’t have their own. ObchodBezpecne.cz (or “safe commerce”) aims to help them stay in business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohlík founder Tomáš Čupr told news server iDnes.cz that in the first phase the platform will focus on small grocery stores, pharmacies and drugstores, all of which provide essentials during a quarantine.

The project is also supported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Union of Commerce and Tourism. At the same time, Čupr has started another project, SuchýRohlík, delivering “dry goods” (long-lasting foodstuffs) nationwide.