Rock for People gets underway in Hradec Králové

The open-air festival Rock for People gets underway on Thursday at the former military airfield near Hradec Králové in east Bohemia. Among the headliners this year are the British bands Manic Street Preachers, Franz Ferdinand and Bring Me the Horizon.

Now in its 25th year, Rock for People is one of the biggest music events of its kind in the Czech Republic, with over 100 bands, musicians and DJs performing over the course of the next three days.