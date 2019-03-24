Road movie Winter Flies dominates Czech Lion Awards

The road movie Winter Flies by Olmo Omerzu dominated the 26th edition of the Czech Lion Awards on Saturday picking up six Lions, among others for Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Hastrman directed by Ondřej Havelka picked up four Lions, while the historic drama Toman, which had a record 13 nominations fell short in all categories.

The award for Best Documentary went to King Skate, on the phenomenon of skateboarding in communist Czechoslovakia in the 1980s.

The winners of the main Czech film awards are selected by members of the Czech Film and Television Academy.