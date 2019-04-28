Road maintenance authorities testing more bridges

Daniela Lazarová
28-04-2019
The road maintenance authorities continue in load testing potentially risky bridges on the country’s highways and first class roads, after a bridge in Dubí, north Bohemia was found to be a public hazard and was torn down.

Currently agreements have been signed on testing 126 bridges with the results due to be made public in November. Many of the country’s bridges are undergoing minor or significant reconstruction.

