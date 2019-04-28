Road maintenance authorities testing more bridges

The road maintenance authorities continue in load testing potentially risky bridges on the country’s highways and first class roads, after a bridge in Dubí, north Bohemia was found to be a public hazard and was torn down.
Currently agreements have been signed on testing 126 bridges with the results due to be made public in November. Many of the country’s bridges are undergoing minor or significant reconstruction.
Czech Easter traditions explained
Czechs offer restoration experts to help France rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral
“We will remember them”: Trevor Sage, the Englishman cleaning Prague’s Holocaust memorial plaques
Moravian Easter – a celebration of new life
Czech “breastfeeding guerrilla” mums stage “feed-ins” over incident at Austrian bank