Road fatalities caused by speeding on the rise in Czech Republic

The number of deaths on Czech roads caused by speeding has started to increase, according to the data released by the country’s Centre for Transport Research on Friday.
Last year, 218 people died in accidents involving speeding, which is an increase by one fifth on the previous year. The trend is set to continue, with 104 fatalities recorded between the start of January and the end of July.
Speeding is one of the main causes of traffic accidents in the Czech Republic and claims the highest number of fatalities.
