Road deaths in 2019 down on previous year

There was a decline in road deaths in the Czech Republic in 2019, according to preliminary police figures cited by the Czech News Agency. Some 550 people died in traffic accidents last year, 15 fewer than in 2018. However, the figure for last year was still higher than in 2016 or 2017.

The worst month for road deaths in this country in 2020 was August, with 62. January saw the fewest, with 25.