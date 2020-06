During a routine road check on the D55 motorway in the Zlín region, customs officers discovered a truckload of mixed waste from Italy, for which the driver failed to produce the necessary documentation.

According to Dušan Janiš, a spokesman for the Customs Office for the Zlín region, the waste included waste from hospitals including syringes and other used material, which given the coronavirus pandemic could be considered as “hazardous waste”. The matter is being investigated.