Richest Czech Kellner buys daughter horse for quarter billion crowns

The Czech Republic’s richest man has Petr Kellner has bought a horse valued at around CZK 250,000,000, the news website iHned.cz reported on Tuesday. The mare named Catch Me if You Can will be ridden by Mr. Kellner’s daughter, Anna Kellnerová, who is a competitive showjumper. The purchase was announced on the Facebook page of the Czech Equestrian Team.

iHned.cz reported that Mr. Kellner had outbid Bill Gates, who had offered the equivalent of CZK 200,000,000 for the horse, which was previously ridden by Laura Klaphake.