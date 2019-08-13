Říčany again judged best place to live in Czech Republic

A quality of life survey has again found Říčany in Central Bohemia to be the best municipality in the Czech Republic. Prague was judged second best place to live in the study of 206 municipalities, which was carried out by the company Obce v datech and Deloitte.

Orlová in the Moravian Silesian Region was judged to have the lowest quality of life, repeating its position last year.

The survey takes into account 29 factors, including level of health, environment, access to health care, quality of services and conditions for work, housing and education.