Revolution anniversary events draw biggest crowds in quarter century

Events marking the anniversary of the start of the Velvet Revolution in Prague on Saturday drew the largest crowds since the establishment of the independent Czech Republic, the organisers of the Festival of Freedom announced on Monday.

Around 132,000 people took part in events at Národní, Wenceslas Square and Albertov. A concert on Wenceslas Square alone drew over 80,000 people, organisers said.

Up to 30,000 of the participants were foreign, with one-third being Slovak. The figures were mainly calculated on the basis of mobile phone presence at the sites in question.