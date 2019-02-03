Reuters: EC considering ban on Huawei for 5G mobile network

The European Commission is considering proposals that would amount to a de-facto ban on Huawei Technologies Co. equipment for next-generation mobile networks, the news agency Reuters reported citing four senior EU officials.

The issue is a matter of concern in many EU member states, including the Czech Republic, where the National Cyber and Security Information Agency recently issued a warning regarding Huawei products. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš ordered the Office of the Government to cease using mobile phones produced by the Chinese company and Czech experts are now analysing the possible security risks to the country’s infrastructure.

The question of whether to ban Huawei from the 5G mobile network has raised controversy since it could mean delays and extra costs, undermining the country’s efforts to stay competitive.

Prime Minister Babiš recently called for cyber-security concerns to be addressed and resolved at EU-level.