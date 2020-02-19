Reuters: China threatened to harm Škoda Auto, other big Czech firms over Taiwan visit of late senator

China’s Embassy in Prague had threatened to retaliate against leading Czech companies if a prominent senator went ahead as planned to visit Taiwan, according to a letter dated 10 January reviewed by Reuters.

The letter, written in Czech and sent to President Miloš Zeman’s office, suggested that Škoda Auto, PPF’s consumer lending arm Home Credit Group, and instrument maker Petrof Pianos would all suffer.

The debate was made moot when Czech senate chairman and speaker Jaroslav Kubera, died on 20 January of heart failure ahead of the planned trip.

“Czech companies whose representatives visit Taiwan with Chairman Kubera will not be welcome in China or with the Chinese people,” the letter says, according to Reuters.