Returnees from Italy placed in quarantine over Covid-19 fears

Around 20 people in the South Bohemian Region have been ordered to stay in quarantine at home for a two-week period in connection with fears over the Covid-19 virus, Czech Television reported on Tuesday. Similar restrictions were placed on one person in South Moravia. All of those placed in quarantine have returned from a region of Italy where cases of the coronavirus have been recorded.
Eleven Czechs who came back from Iran, where people have also died of Covid-19, were taken to Prague’s Na Bulovce hospital on Tuesday morning.
The State Security Council is meeting to discuss the situation surrounding the disease on Tuesday evening.
