Broadcast Archive

Returnees from Italy placed in quarantine over Covid-19 fears

Ian Willoughby
25-02-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Around 20 people in the South Bohemian Region have been ordered to stay in quarantine at home for a two-week period in connection with fears over the Covid-19 virus, Czech Television reported on Tuesday. Similar restrictions were placed on one person in South Moravia. All of those placed in quarantine have returned from a region of Italy where cases of the coronavirus have been recorded.

Eleven Czechs who came back from Iran, where people have also died of Covid-19, were taken to Prague’s Na Bulovce hospital on Tuesday morning.

The State Security Council is meeting to discuss the situation surrounding the disease on Tuesday evening.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 