Czech goalkeeper Petr Čech is preparing to play in Spain on Thursday night in the second leg of the Europa League semifinal between his London club, Arsenal, and Spanish hosts Valencia.

In the first leg, the Gunners won 3-1 in London. The final will be played in Baku against the winner of the duel between Chelsea and Frankfurt.

Čech, 36, says he hopes that this – his last season on the pitch before retirement – will end in Baku. "I want to go to the final and raise one last trophy. I think Arsenal deserves it," he said.

Considered among the best goalkeepers of all time, Čech holds the Premier League record for fewest appearances required to reach 100 clean sheets.