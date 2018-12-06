Retail sales up 6.4 percent in October

Retail sales in October, excluding car sales, rose by 6.4 percent in annual terms, the Czech Statistical Office announced on Thursday.
The growth signals stronger than usual pre-Christmas holiday spending, analysts said, in line with Czechs’ rising purchasing power.
Online sales grew at an even faster pace, rising more than 24 percent year on year.
The office also noted a marked rise in sales of information and communication equipment in specialised stores, such as laptops and smartphones, which rose 18.1 percent.
