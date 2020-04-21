Results of cross-sectional collective immunity study due in early May

The results of a cross-sectional collective immunity study that will get underway in the Czech Republic this week will be known at the start of May, the minister of health, Adam Vojtěch, said on Tuesday. Around 27,000 people from parts of the country with different recorded levels of Covid-19 infection will be tested.

The tests will get underway on Wednesday in Prague, South Moravia and around the towns of Litoměřice and Litovel, Mr. Vojtěch told reporters. The results should help better predict the future development of the epidemic.

As of Tuesday morning, 196 people with the new coronavirus had died in the Czech Republic. Over 6,900 cases have been detected to date.